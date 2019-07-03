Update: serious crash on Squires Gate Lane in Blackpool

Have your say

Blackpool emergency workers were called to the scene of a serious crash on Squires Gate Lane.

A serious crash near Blackpool Retail Park has forced police to close a major road this afternoon.

The stricken silver Skoda.

Ambulances and fire fighters were called to the crash which happened at around 2:20pm at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and Weeton Avenue.

The crash involved a silver Skoda Octavia and a white pickup truck.

Firefighters helped recover a person from the stricken Skoda before handing the casualty to paramedics.

A rear view of the Skoda.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Weeton Avenue at 2.02pm in response to a road traffic incident.

"Two people have been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with injuries.

"Two ambulances, a rapid response unit, and an advanced paramedic from the air ambulance service are in attendance."

Ambulances crews and firefighters have been released from the scene, but the eastbound road remains closed to traffic while police continue to investigate.