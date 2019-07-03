Fire crews mobilised after serious crash on Squires Gate Lane in Blackpool

Have your say

A serious crash near Blackpool Retail Park has forced police to close a major road this afternoon (July 3).



The crash happened at around 2.20pm in Squires Gate Lane, near the traffic lights at the junction of Weeton Avenue.

Fire crews and police are at the scene of a crash at the junction of Squires Gate Lane and Weeton Avenue in Blackpool this afternoon (July)

Fire crews from Blackpool and St Annes have been mobilised to assist with the incident.

The crash involved a silver Skoda Octavia and a white pickup truck.

Firefighters have freed a person who had been trapped in the stricken Skoda.

The person has suffered injuries and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are at the scene and eastbound traffic on Squires Gate Lane has been stopped.

Squires Gate Lane westbound remains open.

More to follow...