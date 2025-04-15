Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two days of roadworks and temporary traffic lights are to be installed on a busy stretch of road from tomorrow.

The works, which will take around two days to complete, will see three-way temporary traffic lights installed on Daggers Hall Lane.

Three-way temporary traffic light system will be in place this week at Daggers Hall Lane to allow for resurfacing works. | Blackpool Council

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We're carrying out road surface improvements on Daggers Hall Lane, starting Wednesday 16 April for approximately 2 days.

“The road will remain open throughout the works. However three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.

“Thank you in advance for your patience while we make Blackpool better.”

The works are part of a Project Amber scheme to repair the roads in a faster way using longer-lasting materials.

This means less disruption, lower repair costs and a better journey for local residents.

Project Amber forms part of our plan to create 21st century roads and make Blackpool better.