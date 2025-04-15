Three-way temporary traffic lights system to be installed at Daggers Hall Lane in Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two days of roadworks and temporary traffic lights are to be installed on a busy stretch of road from tomorrow.

The works, which will take around two days to complete, will see three-way temporary traffic lights installed on Daggers Hall Lane.

Three-way temporary traffic light system will be in place this week at Daggers Hall Lane to allow for resurfacing works. Three-way temporary traffic light system will be in place this week at Daggers Hall Lane to allow for resurfacing works.
Three-way temporary traffic light system will be in place this week at Daggers Hall Lane to allow for resurfacing works. | Blackpool Council

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We're carrying out road surface improvements on Daggers Hall Lane, starting Wednesday 16 April for approximately 2 days.

“The road will remain open throughout the works. However three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.

“Thank you in advance for your patience while we make Blackpool better.”

The works are part of a Project Amber scheme to repair the roads in a faster way using longer-lasting materials.

This means less disruption, lower repair costs and a better journey for local residents.

Project Amber forms part of our plan to create 21st century roads and make Blackpool better.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolTraffic lightsTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice