Three-way temporary traffic lights system to be installed at Daggers Hall Lane in Blackpool
The works, which will take around two days to complete, will see three-way temporary traffic lights installed on Daggers Hall Lane.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We're carrying out road surface improvements on Daggers Hall Lane, starting Wednesday 16 April for approximately 2 days.
“The road will remain open throughout the works. However three-way temporary traffic lights will be in place.
“Thank you in advance for your patience while we make Blackpool better.”
The works are part of a Project Amber scheme to repair the roads in a faster way using longer-lasting materials.
This means less disruption, lower repair costs and a better journey for local residents.
Project Amber forms part of our plan to create 21st century roads and make Blackpool better.
