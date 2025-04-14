Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Essential gas mains replacement works are still ongoing in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool, with further disruption expected over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary traffic lights at the Knowsley Avenue/Condor Grove junction will be updated to a four-way system from Monday.

The new configuration is expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essential gas mains replacement works are still ongoing in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool | Google

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “We are expecting delays in the area, especially during peak times.

“Please plan your journey ahead.”

The ongoing work is part of a large-scale £80 million investment by Cadent, which manages the region’s gas network.

By March 31, Cadent aims to have modernised around 420,000 metres of pipeline across the North West - equivalent to the size of 4,000 football pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Blackpool alone, approximately 9,956 metres of gas mains will be upgraded as part of efforts to replace aging metallic pipes with modern plastic alternatives.

The work is being carried out by a team of 600 skilled engineers.

“More than 80 per cent of homes in the North West rely on gas for central heating and it’s our job to make sure they get it, safely and reliably, every minute of every day of the year,” said Mark Syers, Head of Investment Planning Office (North West), who leads the Cadent team delivering the upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our older stock reaches the end of its safe working life, we must replace it. We’re also excited by the arrival soon of hydrogen to our networks, which is going to be essential to the North West achieving its targets to reduce carbon emissions.

“In most cases we’re able to insert the new pipe into the old one, a technique that reduces the time of each project and means we don’t have to dig as much.

“It also means an end to what often becomes increasingly-frequent visits – with associated disruption – to repair faults on the older metallic mains, as they start to show signs of age. We know it’s not ideal, but my team is determined to move as quickly as they safely can and get the work done with as little disruption as possible.”