Cameras have been installed at Norcross roundabout in Thornton after concerns were raised about the number of crashes since the junction was redesigned.

The traffic survey cameras have appeared at each entrance and exit to the roundabout as National Highways investigate why the junction has become an accident hotspot.

To better understand drivers’ behaviour at the roundabout, the agency is undertaking a traffic video survey which will provide a detailed record of traffic activity. It can be used to measure the volume of traffic, junction and lane movements, and queue lengths.

The busy roundabout was redesigned in 2020 and motorists were quick to raise concerns about its new layout. Over the following four years, the roundabout has been plagued by crashes with drivers regularly switching lanes without warning and cutting off other drivers.

National Highways made the roundabout bigger, introduced traffic lights and widened the approaches to the junction, as they sought to reduce congestion and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the main road.

But many motorists remain confused by the new layout, with the Gazette regularly reporting on collisions and near-misses, including vehicles filmed going the wrong way around the roundabout (see video).

In September, a woman in her 70s had to be cut free from a car wreck by firefighters. The crash led to delays with traffic backed up from the River Wyre to Norcross roundabout, and caused congestion around Carlton, Thornton and Fleetwood.

Emergency services at the scene at Norcross roundabout on Sunday evening. Credit: Linn Gray | Linn Gray

What’s the problem?

One of the most common complaints appears to be concern about the lane markings.

Following its redesign in 2020, David Bell, secretary and treasurer of the Blackpool & District Approved Driving Instructors Association said he and other members of the association were unsure about the safety of the roundabout.

He said: "There are no signs, just road markings which obviously are useless if there is a queue of cars in front of you.

"Also, some of the routes through the roundabout are open to different interpretations."

While local resident Gemma Jackson added: "I went to all the consultation meetings and was appalled by the lack of local knowledge from the presenters.

"Locals were furious, and their concerns were right. There will be more accidents if there isn't better signage and better lights sequences, to mention a few things."

Another resident, Clare Shepherd, said the lane markings painted on the road was the biggest issue with the roundabout.

"Most of the information is painted on the roads and if the roads are busy there are cars parked over the directions,” said Clare. A clear sign leading up to it showing exactly which lanes to go into would help, as things have changed.

“You now need the middle of the three lanes coming from Cleveleys going to Carleton, instead of going into the right hand lane on the old roundabout.

"There also needs to be some lights on the entrance towards Carleton."

While Ian Halliday added: "Drivers for A585 suddenly get stuck behind those going to Carleton, get frustrated and try to swerve left into the path of those coming through in the left lane. I have seen at least a dozen near misses in the past month."

One driver narrowly avoided colliding with other cars after going the wrong way around Norcross roundabout before continuing to drive towards oncoming traffic on Amounderness Way in Thornton. (Video by Brian Sillett)

National Highways were approached for comment. They said they would provide a response to the Gazette next week.

But in a previous statement, National Highways responded to concerns about the roundabout’s new layout as follows...

A spokesman for the agency said: "The safety of road users is our priority and we routinely assess the performance of completed projects and make adjustments where areas for improvement are identified.

"The changes we have made at Norcross junction are designed to reduce shunt-style incidents in queuing at the roundabout, make it fairer and safer for drivers travelling through the junction from local roads and make using the junction safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

"With any new road layout there’ll typically be a three to six month period before the new arrangements become fully embedded and road users gain a degree of familiarity with the changes.

"At Norcross, it will inevitably take some time for road users to get used to the new arrangements but we will continue to monitor the operation of the junction closely."