Police attend three-car pile up at Norcross roundabout

There was a three-car pile up at Norcross roundabout last night as police rushed to attend the scene.

Police were called at 7.15pm after a car collided with a traffic light and two other vehicles were then involved.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

Drivers have expressed some concerns about the roundabout since it was reopened with a new design in June 2020.

The roundabout was made bigger, traffic lights were installed, and approaches to the junction were made wider.

Drivers heading north have expresed problems trying to negotiate turning right and into Thornton because of the layout of the lanes and other drivers on the road

Police said they attended the incident and confirmed no one was hurt but that vehicle damage had occurred.