A three-way temporary traffic lights system will start today at a roundabout to allow for resurfacing works.

Overnight resurfacing works for West Park Drive will take place from the mini roundabout at the junction of West Park Drive and Knowsley Avenue.

Overnight resurfacing works for West Park Drive will take place from today at the mini roundabout at the junction of West Park Drive and Knowsley Avenue.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We'll be carrying out overnight resurfacing works to the mini roundabout at the junction of West Park Drive and Knowsley Avenue.

“To minimise disruption the road will remain open throughout the works, however three-way temporary lights will be in place to enable a safe working space.”

The works are expected to last five nights, weather permitting. Working hours will be between 7pm and 3am.