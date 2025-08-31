The dozen sets of temp traffic lights coming to Lytham & the rest of Fylde next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 42 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks
Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7 | Google Maps
2. Church Road, Fylde District
What:Temporary Traffic Lights
Why: Roadworks scheduled (ITS Technology Group)
When: Sept 1-Sept 4 | Google Maps
3. Greenways, Fylde District
What: Temporary Traffic Lights
Why: Connection notice in relation to works on church road (Cadent)
When: Sept 1-Sept 13 | Google Maps
4. Lodge Lane, Fylde District
What: Temporary Traffic Lights
Why: Roadworks scheduled (Global Utility Connections)
When: Sept 1-Sept 12 | Google Maps
5. Freckleton Road, Fylde District
What: Temporary Traffic Lights
Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited)
When: Sept 1-Sept 6 | Google Maps
6. Clifton Drive South, Fylde District
What: Temporary Traffic Lights
Why: Roadworks scheduled (New World Payphones Ltd)
When: Sept 1-Sept 2 | Google Maps