The dozen sets of temp traffic lights coming to Lytham & the rest of Fylde next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 42 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde roadworks Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7

Church Road, Fylde District What:Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (ITS Technology Group) When: Sept 1-Sept 4

Greenways, Fylde District What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on church road (Cadent) When: Sept 1-Sept 13

Lodge Lane, Fylde District What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Global Utility Connections) When: Sept 1-Sept 12

Freckleton Road, Fylde District What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited) When: Sept 1-Sept 6

Clifton Drive South, Fylde District What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (New World Payphones Ltd) When: Sept 1-Sept 2