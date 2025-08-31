The dozen sets of temp traffic lights coming to Lytham & the rest of Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a dozen sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 42 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7

1. Fylde roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, September 1 and Sunday, September 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What:Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (ITS Technology Group) When: Sept 1-Sept 4

2. Church Road, Fylde District

What:Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (ITS Technology Group) When: Sept 1-Sept 4 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on church road (Cadent) When: Sept 1-Sept 13

3. Greenways, Fylde District

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on church road (Cadent) When: Sept 1-Sept 13 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Global Utility Connections) When: Sept 1-Sept 12

4. Lodge Lane, Fylde District

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Global Utility Connections) When: Sept 1-Sept 12 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited) When: Sept 1-Sept 6

5. Freckleton Road, Fylde District

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (Electricity North West Limited) When: Sept 1-Sept 6 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (New World Payphones Ltd) When: Sept 1-Sept 2

6. Clifton Drive South, Fylde District

What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: Roadworks scheduled (New World Payphones Ltd) When: Sept 1-Sept 2 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeLythamMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice