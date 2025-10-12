Road closures & other major roadworks coming to Lytham & the rest of Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a dozen sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 41 roadworks beginning between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19

1. Fylde roadworks (13/10-19/10)

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 13-Oct 15

2. Bryning Lane, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Oct 13-Oct 15 | Google Maps

What: replace 125m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) Why: BT When: Oct 13-Oct 29

3. Shepherd Road North, Fylde

What: replace 125m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) Why: BT When: Oct 13-Oct 29 | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Oct 13-Oct 18

4. Lomond Avenue, Fylde

What: Road closed Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Oct 13-Oct 18 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Private works under 171 licence to allow Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to excavate carriageway to correct defects to existing drainage gullies (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 13-Oct 18

5. Preston Road, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Private works under 171 licence to allow Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to excavate carriageway to correct defects to existing drainage gullies (Lancashire County Council) When: Oct 13-Oct 18 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: replace 160m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 13-Oct 29

6. St Alban's Road, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: replace 160m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Oct 13-Oct 29 | Google Maps

