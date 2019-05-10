Promenade set to close to traffic on Sunday, May 12, for 10k fun run

On Sunday, the Promenade will be closed to traffic during a 10k race.

Blackpool Transport have announced that sections of the Promenade will be closed to traffic on Sunday, May 12, to allow the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run to take place.

The scheduled changes are to allow the Beaverbrook Blackpool 10k Fun Run to take place.

The closures mean that the Service 1 bus route will be diverted, and a number of other Services will be changing where they stop in the town centre.

READ MORE >>> This foot-deep sinkhole has appeared in the middle of the road in Fleetwood

The group announced that on Sunday: "between 07:30 and 15:00 there will be closures in place on the Promenade between Burlington Road West and Gynn Square."

"Between 07:30 and 10:30 and from 13:30 to 15:00 the Promenade will be closed between the Cabin and Gynn Square meaning our service 1 will be diverting."

A table of scheduled bus stop location changes for Sunday, May 12.

"Between 10:30 and 13:30 the Promenade will be closed between the Cabin and Burlington Road West meaning our service 1 will be diverting and the services listed within the table below will be changing where they stop in the town centre."

Check the table above to see the scheduled changes to bus routes.