This foot-deep sinkhole has appeared in the middle of the road in Fleetwood

A deep sinkhole has formed in the tarmac on Flakefleet Avenue in Fleetwood.

A local taxi driver, William Brodie, first noticed the sinkhole two weeks ago, and says it just appeared in the middle of the street overnight.

The pothole is at least 8 inches deep.

The 44 year old thinks it is at least a twelve inches deep, and said "you could drop a football in their easily."

Damage to cars from potholes and other road defects is estimated to cost UK motorists an estimated £730 million each year, according to Potholes.co.uk.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for highway maintenance in the region, said: "We inspected this problem on 2 May after it was reported to us, and have informed United Utilities as we believe it may have been caused by a collapse of the sewer.

"We have used cones and barriers to make the area safe until investigations are carried out."

United Utilities, who would be required to fix a faulty sewer pipe under the road, were unavailable for comment on when the sinkhole will be repaired fully.

Flakefleet Avenue remains open to traffic.