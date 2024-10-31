Police on the scene after crash closes Caunce Street at the junction with Victory Road

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
A crash has closed Caunce Street at the junction with Victory Road and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime while police tend to the scene.

A crash has closed Caunce Street at the junction with Victory Road in Blackpool and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.placeholder image
A crash has closed Caunce Street at the junction with Victory Road in Blackpool and motorists have been advised to avoid the area. | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that Caunce Street is currently closed at the junction with Victory Road due to a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Related topics:BlackpoolTrafficTravelRoad Closures
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice