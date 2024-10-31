A crash has closed Caunce Street at the junction with Victory Road and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime while police tend to the scene.

A crash has closed Caunce Street at the junction with Victory Road in Blackpool and motorists have been advised to avoid the area. | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that Caunce Street is currently closed at the junction with Victory Road due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”