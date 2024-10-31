M6 traffic update after crash and lane closure near Lancaster services

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:44 BST
All lanes have reopened on the M6 after a crash between Preston and Lancaster today.

Drivers were experiencing delays due to a lane closure on the northbound carriageway near Lancaster Services, between junctions 33 and 34, this afternoon.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene on the M6 near Lancaster Services this afternoon (Thursday, October 31)placeholder image
Police at the scene on the M6 near Lancaster Services this afternoon (Thursday, October 31) | National Highways

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

The incident was first reported at 12.50pm and led to one lane being closed for 90 minutes while emergency services and Highways worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police said the collision was 'damage only' and no one was injured.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving freely. Latest images from National Highways cameras show crews concluding their clear-up at the scene this afternoon.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice