All lanes have reopened on the M6 after a crash between Preston and Lancaster today.

Drivers were experiencing delays due to a lane closure on the northbound carriageway near Lancaster Services, between junctions 33 and 34, this afternoon.

Police at the scene on the M6 near Lancaster Services this afternoon (Thursday, October 31) | National Highways

The incident was first reported at 12.50pm and led to one lane being closed for 90 minutes while emergency services and Highways worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police said the collision was 'damage only' and no one was injured.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic is moving freely. Latest images from National Highways cameras show crews concluding their clear-up at the scene this afternoon.