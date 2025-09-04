Police issue statement after child spotted walking on hard shoulder of M6

Police have issued a statement after a child was spotted walking on the hard shoulder of the M6.

Motorists were left doing a double take yesterday evening when they spotted the child thought to be a boy walking across the southbound carriageway just before junction 29 Leyland about 5.50pm.

Police have issued a statement after a child was spotted walking on the hard shoulder of the M6. | Lancashire Police

Posting in a public social media group with over 140,000 members, one motorist said: “Did anyone else witness the kid across the M6?

“I was three lengths behind, thankfully all vehicles occupying lanes 1, 2& 3 broke simultaneously and he disappeared over the hard shoulder barrier into the woodland.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed they had received reports of a child walking on the M6.

They said: “We were called at 5.55pm yesterday to a report of a child walking on the hard shoulder of the M6 motorway near Leyland.

“Officers attended but the child had left the area.”

