A lorry driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle overturned on the M6.

The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.

National Highways

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on the scene to assist with traffic management.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 2.26am today to the northbound carriageway of the M6 between junctions 34 and 35, to a report of a road traffic collision.

“Our officers attended and found that an HGV had overturned and collided with the central reservation. No other vehicle was involved.

“The driver of the HGV suffered arm and rib injuries and was taken to hospital.”

It is anticipated that the northbound carriageway will be closed for some time while resurfacing and repair work takes place.

One lane of the southbound carriageway is closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, please contact 101, quoting log 0095 of 2nd September.

Van fire

A road closure is also currently in place due to a van fire on the M6, junction 31 Northbound slip road.

The slip road is likely to be closed for some time, whilst Highway's and Fire services attend to this incident.

Please make sure you make alternative routes when travelling this morning.