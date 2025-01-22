Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A severe weather alert for dangerous gales across Lancashire has been issued as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.

National Highways have issued an amber weather alert for gales in the North West, North East and Yorkshire regions of the country for Friday.

The warning, will be in effect from 7am until 10pm, and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

The high winds saw trees fall yesterday and overnight, with concerns that it could cause travel disruption | 3rd party

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring with it powerful winds for the majority of the day.

Winds will quickly increase through the morning to widely gusting 60-70 mph and for a time around the middle of the day 70-80 mph for much of Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland with isolated gusts of 90 mph possible for the peak of the A66 Pennine route and coastal routes including the A590 and A595.

The Met Office has upgraded its alert to amber for high winds on Friday across much of the UK. | NationalWorld/Met Office

Winds will very slowly moderate from the west from mid-afternoon.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could also be blown over.

Power cuts are likely to occur alongside travel disruption.

Earlier today the Met Office issued a weather warning for fog and urged motorists to be careful while driving this morning.

A yellow warning of snow has also been forecast for Friday in Cumbria.