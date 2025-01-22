Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visibility is low for rush-hour commuters this morning due to dense fog, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, came into force at midnight and will end at 11am today.

It covers major roads including the M6, M55 M65 and the M61, with forecasters warning fog patches “may cause some travel disruption”.

A weather warning for fog has been issued in Lancashire

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Fog patches are expected to develop overnight and during Wednesday morning before gradually clearing through Wednesday.

“Fog will bring visibility to below 100m at times, perhaps causing some travel disruption.”

Motorists were advised to check road conditions, leave extra journey time and amend plans if necessary.

Drivers were also urged to make sure they knew how to switch on their fog lights and to check they were working before setting off.

"Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice,” the Met Office added,

What should I expect?

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights