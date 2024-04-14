Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester Airport was the third worst in the UK for delayed flights last year, new research has found.

Departures from the airport, which sees more than 20 million passengers, were an average of 21 minutes and 54 seconds behind schedule, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data.

An investigation by the PA news agency revealed that Gatwick had the longest delays, with an average of 26 minutes and 54 seconds.

The average delay for flights across all airports was almost 20 minutes and 42 seconds - down from 23 minutes and 12 seconds in 2022 (Credit: JESHOOTS.COM)

Luton Airport ranked second on the list, with an average delay of 22 minutes and 54 seconds.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures from the 22 commercial UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights last year. Cancellations were not included.

Manchester Airport said in a statement that the “analysis ignores important context.”

“Punctuality can be affected by a number of factors, most of which are outside of an airport’s control,” a spokesperson added.

“The two most significant factors contributing to delays in the last year have been industrial action affecting air traffic control in Europe and the weather.”

“Last month 79.8% of flights from Manchester Airport took off on time, comfortably above the national average of 67%.

“As an industry we are working collectively to achieve the best possible on-time departure rates, while protecting flight schedules and avoiding the need for cancellations.”

Manchester Airport was the third worst in the UK for delayed flights last year, research found (Credit: Alex Liivet)

Gatwick was badly affected by air traffic control staff shortages across Europe last year, and repeatedly suffered the same problem in its own control tower.

The airport imposed a temporary cap on flights in September 2023 in an attempt to reduce the number of short-notice cancellations and delays due to staff shortages in its ATC tower.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: "As the most efficient single runway airport in the world, we aim to deliver a seamless passenger experience.

"The majority of cancellations are caused by poor weather, airspace constraints across Europe and inefficient third party ground operations.

"We are working closely with our airline partners to improve on-time performance.

"In addition, we have published a six-year capital investment programme setting out significant improvements to develop and enhance infrastructure and facilities to build the resilience of the airport."

Luton Airport said “these figures are not helpful to passengers” without context.

“In 2023, the vast majority of flights from London Luton Airport departed on time and, out of 50,402 departing commercial flights, just 163 (0.3%) were delayed due to factors within our direct control, rather than external factors such as weather, air traffic restrictions and the late arrival of an aircraft,” a spokesperson for the airport added.

When flights are significantly delayed or cancelled, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance such as refreshments, a means of communication and overnight accommodation if required.

If the cause of disruption is under an airline's control, passengers are also due compensation of up to £520 depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight.

But air traffic control (ATC) issues are generally considered to be an "extraordinary circumstance", meaning affected passengers are not entitled to payouts.

A spokesperson for trade body the Airport Operators Association said: "Airports work extremely hard to minimise delays while providing a positive, safe and secure experience for passengers.

"These figures do not provide any of the context around operating in a global environment and do not give the travelling public a clear picture of how air travel operates."

Full results

1: Gatwick (26 minutes and 54 seconds)

2: Luton (22 minutes and 54 seconds)

3: Manchester (21 minutes and 54 seconds)

4: Edinburgh (21 minutes and 48 seconds)

5: Birmingham (21 minutes and 30 seconds)

6: Bristol (20 minutes and 24 seconds)

Joint 6th: Bournemouth (20 minutes and 24 seconds)

8: Heathrow (20 minutes)

9: Newcastle (19 minutes and 48 seconds)

10: Belfast International (19 minutes and 18 seconds)

11: Stansted (19 minutes and six seconds)

12: Aberdeen (17 minutes and 42 seconds)

13: Southampton (17 minutes and six seconds)

14: Leeds Bradford (16 minutes and 54 seconds)

Joint 14th: Cardiff Wales (16 minutes and 54 seconds)

16: Teesside International Airport (16 minutes and 48 seconds)

17: Glasgow (16 minutes and 36 seconds)

18: Exeter (15 minutes and 42 seconds)

19: London City (15 minutes and 36 seconds)

20: East Midlands International (15 minutes and 18 seconds)

21: Liverpool (John Lennon) (13 minutes and 24 seconds)