Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston woman has spoken of the utter chaos that unfolded on her flight to Turkey on Tuesday when a drunken passenger caused outrage mid-flight.

The drunk man caused havoc forcing the plane to make an early stop.

Tracy Ryan was travelling with her three children aged between seven and 15 when all hell broke loose and the pilot was forced to land in Serbian capital Belgrade due to a passenger being drunk on the flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Read More I was born without a right hand and have now been chosen as one of the youngest people to receive a robot arm

Video footage shows the man in a near physical altercation with another passenger before disrupting the cockpit. She said: ”My flight from Manchester to Dalaman XQ505 at 7.20pm was forced to land in Serbian capital Belgrade due to a passenger drunk.

“Two males boarded in Manchester Terminal for the 17.20pm Sun Express flight to Dalaman.

“The male was already intoxicated and the flight attendants continued to serve him on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got loud and started shouting at other passengers, who then started shouting back. “Two big passengers then flew down the aisle of the plane and knocked him to the floor and knelt on him and the flight attendants brought tie wraps to tie him up.

However the pilot said prepare to land and I asked where are we landing and was told the capital of Serbia which was Belgrade.

We landed very fast and after circling for half an hour the Serbian Police came on board and removed the man.

Tracy, who is on holiday until Tuesday, added: “It was the most horrific two hours. Even the poor cabin crew from Sun Express were beside themselves. “My son was asked to move seats so they could get the assailant onto the back row.”

Tracy said it was the 'most horrific two hours' with people screaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that they were given water as they then sat on the plane for another two hours while the pits filled in the paper work and refilled the plane with fuel before they finally made their way to Dalaman .

“People were screaming and kids were crying. It was an awful and quite scary experience for the children.”

A SunExpress spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News that the passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police and the aircraft continued to Dalaman after the passenger's disembarkation.