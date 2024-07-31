Man on bike knocked down in Cleveleys and taken to hospital
Police and ambulance crews were called to Rough Lea Road in the town centre where the man was stuck by a car around 11.30am.
Officers closed the road between Rossall Road and Nutter Road while paramedics worked at the scene.
Lancashire Police said the man has been taken to hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested.
North West Ambulance Service was approached for further details.
Second serious collision in 6 days
Last Friday, a 76-year-old man died after a crash just a mile away in Anchorsholme Lane East.
Lancashire Police said the man was driving a Dacia Duster Laureate car from the direction of North Drive when it crossed the road into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Toyota Proace Active van.
He was taken to hospital but was sadly later pronounced deceased.
