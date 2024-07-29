Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 76-year-old man sadly died after a crash in Cleveleys at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Anchorsholme Lane East at 1.14pm on Friday.

Lancashire Police said the man was driving a Dacia Duster Laureate car from the direction of North Drive when it crossed the road into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Toyota Proace Active van.

He was taken to hospital but was sadly later pronounced deceased. The force did not say whether the van driver sustained injuries.

An investigation is under way and Lancashire Police are asking any witnesses to get in touch.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man very sadly died following a collision in Cleveleys.

“Our officers were called to Anchorsholme Lane East at 1.14pm on Friday (July 26).

“They found that a Dacia Duster Laureate car travelling east on Anchorsholme Lane East from the direction of North Drive had crossed the carriageway and collided with a Toyota Proace Active van.

“The driver of the Dacia, a 76-year-old man, was taken to hospital but was sadly later pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses and for anyone driving in the area at the time who have dashcam footage.