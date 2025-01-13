M6 traffic released between Standish and Leyland following fatal collision
The major crash involving a pedestrian, an Audi A8, and two Scania HGVs brought traffic to a standstill yesterday afternoon in the Hunger Hill area, between Junction 27 (Standish) and Junction 28 (Leyland).
Both Northbound and Southbound lanes on the M6 had been closed for some time from 3pm.
Lancashire Police sadly confirmed a man in his 30s had died and are appealing for information.
A spokesperson for National Highways North-West said: “Traffic has been released on the M6 northbound between J27 Standish and J28 Leyland.
“Thanks for being patient.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage between J27 and J28, between 2:45pm and 3:05pm is asked to contact police.
You can police on 101 quoting log 0638 of 12th January or by emailing our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
