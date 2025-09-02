A road closure is also currently in place due to a van fire on the M6, junction 31 Northbound slip road.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that the slip road is likely to be closed for some time, whilst Highway's and Fire services attend to this incident.

Please make sure you make alternative routes when travelling this morning.

This is the second incident to hit the M6 this morning after a HGV overturned causing a huge fuel spillage.

The driver has been taken to hospital with arm and rib and injuries.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs'.

Exit M6 J34, at the traffic signals turn left onto the A683.

Follow A683 through Caton, Claughton, Hornby, Melling, Tunstall, Nether Burrow.

At the junction with the A65 turn left towards Kirkby Lonsdale . Proceed along the A65 past Kirkby Lonsdale through the village of Lupton.

The M6 is also closed northbound J36-J39 for planned works overnight.