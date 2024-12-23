Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad in his 30s remains in a coma after he was knocked down near St Annes and Lytham last week.

Jonny Hart was seriously injured when he was struck by a Volkswagen Polo in Clifton Drive at 8.45am on Friday.

The collision happened near the junction with Lake Road, a short distance from Fairhaven Lake, and Jonny was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Lancashire Police said the driver of the Volkswagen Polo remained at the scene while emergency services attended, and is assisting police with their investigation.

The air ambulance attended, touching down near Fairhaven Lake, and Clifton Drive was closed between Woodlands Road and Coronation Road while police and paramedics worked at the scene | submitted

Jonny, a local insurance broker, underwent major brain surgery to save his life and remains in an induced coma at Royal Preston Hospital.

On Sunday, his mum Lynn shared an update on her son’s condition, as her family continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Posting on a local Facebook page, she said: “I am writing this to keep everyone updated. We have all been extremely touched with all the messages for our beautiful boy.

“We can’t express how much this means to us all. Jonny had major brain surgery yesterday and we thought we had lost him, but he got through the operation and is now doing really well.

“You all know how stubborn he is, so he definitely wasn’t going anywhere. It’s not his time!

“He is sedated but hopefully in the next 24-48 hours they are going to attempt to wake him.

“It’s a long road to recovery but he’s a strong boy and fighting to stay with his beautiful Hollie, all their children and his loving family.

“Again thankyou so much for all your wishes and prayers they have given us so much comfort.

“The force, and Jonny’s family, are appealing for any witnesses who have not already come forward to get in touch.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision on Clifton Drive, close to the junction with Lake Road, in St Annes.

“Our officers were called to Clifton Drive at 8.45am on Friday (December 20) following reports a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

“The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.

“If you witnessed this collision, have any information or dashcam footage that could assist, please contact us on 101 quoting log 260 of December 20, 2024 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]”