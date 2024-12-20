Man in his 30s hit by car and seriously injured as police shut Clifton Drive near Fairhaven Lake in Lytham
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Lake Road, between Clifton Drive and the Promenade in Fairhaven, shortly before 9am.
The man, a pedestrian in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The air ambulance attended, touching down near Fairhaven Lake, and Clifton Drive was closed between Woodlands Road and Coronation Road while police and paramedics worked at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly before 9am today (Friday, December 20) to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Clifton Road in Lytham.
“The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
