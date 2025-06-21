Lytham Festival: The latest road closures across the weekend

The huge weekend of music is nearly here and local roads are set to be impacted.

Lytham Festival is scheduled to see acts from world famous names, and now Fylde Council have released the full list of roads impacted by the event which brings thousands to the region each year.

The 2025 edition of the festival will see headline sets from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morisette and Justin Timberlake and is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 3 until Sunday, July 6.

Lytham Festival | Lytham Festival

The series of shows was expected to be a day longer, but Kings Of Leon cancelled their show on Wednesday, July 2 due to a "freak accident" resulting in a serious heel injury to frontman Caleb Followill.

Taking place on Lytham Green, each night is expected to bring 25,000 people into the area, with roads closing to make way for the huge crowds.

Road closures will be in place from 4pm on Thursday and Friday and from 3pm on Saturday and Sunday with the earlier times on the first two days expected to allow local families to pick up children from schools.

To ease traffic congestion and improve traffic flow, Warton Street will be one-way during concert days from 3pm until midnight.

On concert days from 4pm until midnight there will be a diversion route in place via Mythop Road and Forest Drive, with organisers claiming this is to provide an alternative route around Lytham for none event traffic.

The estury footpath closest to the festival site will be closed every day from 8am until 7pm between, Tuesday, June 24 and Friday, July 11 while resident only parking will be in place on every road between Church Road and the West Beach, Central Beach and East Beach roads between 1pm and 11:30pm on event days.

A one way system will run from east to west along Warton Street from 4pm on Thursday and Friday and from 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

No parking rules will also be in place across Lowther Terrace (3pm - midnight), Church Road (3pm - midnight) and West Beach (1pm - midnight).

A diversion will also be in place via Mythop Road and Forest Drive for non-event traffic.

