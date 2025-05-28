American rock ban Kings of Leon have been forced to cancel their upcoming UK and European tour dates after their frontman suffered a ‘serious’ injury whilst playing with his kids.

Posting an apologetic video online explaining the decision, the band’s frontman Caleb Followill explained that he ‘shattered’ his heel in a freak incident, meaning that he can no longer travel and perform.

"Kings of Leon are updating fans that Caleb Followill has recently sustained a serious injury, shattering his heel and requiring a significant emergency surgery, that will prevent him from traveling and performing,” read a statement from the band.

“The anticipated recovery process is expected to take 8 weeks, under strict guidance of expert orthopedic specialists,” it continued. “The band regrets to report that they will need to cancel all upcoming UK and European festival headline shows in June and July of this year.”

Kings of Leon have been announced as the second headline acts for Newcastle's Come Together Festival. | Rick Kern/Getty Images for ABA

In an emotional video to fans, Caleb Followill said: “I broke my foot pretty bad when playing with my kids. It was pretty gnarly and I will spare all the details. We are fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery.

"I am on the mend but they told me that I can't be on my feet or travelling for the next eight weeks or so. It is a big bummer man, we were so excited. We were preparing for a long time. In the meantime we are going to do whatever work we can while I have these limitations.

“Exciting things are coming. I know this isn't what people want to here and it isn't the message I want to be sending. Wish us luck.”

Kings of Leon will headline Lytham Festival on Wednesday July 2, 2025 | Kings of Leon

As a result of the band pulling out of the tour - which included dates at Newcastle's Come Together Festival, Portsmouth's Victorious Festival, and Lytham Festival in Lancashire as well as other shows in Cardiff, Paris, Madrid, and Lisbon - Lytham Festival have announced that the festival will now be one day shorter.

“Due to the cancellation of the Kings of Leon dates in June and July, we are sad to announce that they will no longer be performing at Lytham Festival on Wednesday 2nd July,” read a statement from Lytham Festival. “We wish Caleb a speedy recovery.

“Having explored all possibilities for a replacement act, it has not been possible at this late stage and therefore Lytham Festival 2025 will now run for 4 days from the 3rd - 6th July 2025.

“Ticket holders will receive an email from their point of purchase with information regarding a full refund of tickets purchased for the 2nd July (including upgrades, transport and car parking). All 5-Day Passes will now automatically become a 4-Day Pass and the difference in price automatically refunded. This will all be explained in an email from your ticket agent.

“Please allow up to 5 working days for the email to arrive; there is no need to contact the ticket agency further at this stage. We are looking forward to welcoming you to Lytham Festival 2025 and thank you for your continued support.”