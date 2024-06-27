Getting to and from Lytham Festival 2024 - everything you need to know including buses, trains and parking
Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Lytham Green for the hugely popular event
Headline performances from global stars Hozier, Shania Twain, Courteeners, Madness and James will take over Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.
Are you visiting this year? Here’s what you need to know to help you plan your journey:
Park and Ride
New for 2024, a Park and Ride will be running from South Promenade Green (FY8 1NP) near Fairhaven Lake, opening at 3pm daily with buses running from 3pm – and return journeys from the festival site running from 9.30pm to 00.30am.
Park and ride tickets must be pre-booked HERE.
Taxi
Also new for 2024 is a dedicated taxi drop off and pick up point located at Lowther Gardens.
This will operate daily during the festival from 3pm.
Bus
Service 11 and Service 11B will get you from Blackpool town centre to Lytham directly.
There will be extra buses available throughout the afternoon to keep you moving.
Arriving at Blackpool North railway station?
If you are arriving in Blackpool via North Station, a short walk to Market Street will give you access to Service 11 and Service 11B
Or, you can hop onboard a tram at North Station straight to Starr Gate and pick up your connecting bus journey there.
Tram
If you are planning to travel by tram, Blackpool Transport will have extra buses leaving Starr Gate and heading straight to Lytham.
The bus stop is a short 2-minute walk from Starr Gate tram stop.
Train
Ticketholders travelling by train will arrive at Lytham railway station, with a five-minute walk to the festival site.
Check local timetables HERE.
Coach
For those travelling from further afield in Birkenhead, Bolton, Liverpool, Manchester, Southport and Stockport, the Big Green Coach is offering carbon neutral journeys securing arrival on site before the music starts.
Book direct with Big Green Coach.
Leaving Lytham Festival
This year, TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival are working in partnership with Blackpool Transport to deliver the ‘Blackpool Festival Flyer’.
Purchase a ‘Blackpool Festival Flyer’ ticket and you will be able to access any Blackpool Transport route into Lytham Town Centre.
On leaving the festival, your ticket will be valid from the Lytham Festival transport hub located on West Beach.
You must pre-purchase your Blackpool Festival Flyer in advance to be guaranteed availability.
To purchase, click HERE.
All festival goers are advised to allow extra time to travel to the event and to ensure they book travel plans in advance.
More information on all travel options is available here: https://linktr.ee/lythamfestival
