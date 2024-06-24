With award winning acts taking to the stage such as Shania Twain, Madness, The Courteeners and James the festival is sure to be the highlight of the South fylde calendar.
But there is so much more to take in on your visit to the area or if you can’t fit it in why not come back for a day or weekend? These are the things we think you must do if you are in Lytham...
1. Lytham Windmill
Lytham's best known landmarks, the Windmill and the Old Lifeboat House contain a seasonal museum with a series of exhibits, focused on the "History of Mills and Milling", the "Great Lifeboat Disaster" and the "Heritage of Lytham St Annes and the Fylde Area" | National World
2. Award winning accommodations
To suit all budgets from Lytham's iconic Clifton Arms Hotel and The Grand Hotel in St Annes to family favourites such as the Dalmeny, Inn on the Prom and Glendower, there are some fine places to stay | National World
3. Ansdell and Fairhaven
It is situated between the towns of Lytham and St Annes with is selection of shops and coffee shops and not forgetting the very picturesque Fairhaven Lake with all of its facilities and attractions. And it looks out across Granny's Bay and the glorious Ribble Estuary | National World Resell
4. Lytham Hall
Lytham Hall is an 18th-century Georgian country house. The Grade 1 listed building is situated in 60 acres of parkland and boasts a shop, coffee shop, and year round events | Daniel Martino
5. Lytham 1940s Weekend
Saturday 17th August and Sunday 18th August 2024 (10am to 5pm each day). Lytham relives the 1940s wartime era with a weekend of forties singing, dancing, weapons displays, historic vehicles, military charities, vintage traders and so much more… | National World
6. St Annes International Kite Festival
The skies above St Anne’s seafront will be awash with colour on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday, September 13 to 15 as fabulous display kites take to the air on the beach adjacent to the pier
| Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.