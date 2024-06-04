Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A confused driver was spotted using a pedestrian footbridge to cross the Windy Harbour bypass yesterday.

The maverick driver startled those on the bypass below, who watched wide-eyed as he motored up the ramp, navigating hairpin turns onto the footbridge designed for pedestrians and livestock.

One couple, parked nearby in a layby, said the driver seemed ‘oblivious’ as he cruised up the ramp and over the bypass.

The driver of the Ford Focus was seen using the new pedestrian and livestock bride over the Windy Harbour bypass near Singleton on Monday, June 3

It’s not clear where the Ford Focus driver ended up - with the ramp to the bridge leading into fields where cows can be found grazing, on land where Garstang New Road used to be.

The bridge was designed to allow livestock to be moved to fields either side of the bypass, with the bridge accessed from Grange Road near Singleton.

“It was one of those ‘wtf’ moments,” said the man who captured the incident on camera.

“We were parked in our motorhome in the parking bay, just past the road bridge to Singleton village, when it happened.

“My wife was in the back taking her medication and I'm just staring out of the windscreen, when all of a sudden, I was like "wtf am I seeing!?"

The footbridge over the Windy Harbour bypass under construction in 2023. It is designed for pedestrians and farmers moving livestock over the busy bypass.

“I’d love to know just how he managed to get round those 180° bends on the ramps! And where the hell did he end up? In a cow field? I wouldn’t be surprised if he was still there...”