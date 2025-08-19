Motorists have been warned to expect delays on a busy Blackpool road as a two-way temporary lights system has been installed.

As part of the works to build a new road between Common Edge Road and Amy Johnson Way, two-way temporary traffic lights were installed yesterday and are expected to be in place for at least three days.

The temporary lights will be in place between Division Lane while the next phase of resurfacing works are carried out.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead when making travel arrangements in this area as delays are expected.

Overnight resurfacing - Layton Road roundabout

Blackpool Council is also carrying out overnight resurfacing works to the Layton Road/Talbot Road/Westcliffe Drive roundabout.

The works this week are just to lst five nights, weather permitting.

To minimise disruption to local road users, working hours will be between 6.30pm and 3am.

To ensure the works are completed as quickly as possible, sections of the roundabout will need to close while works are carried out. This will be done in the following phases:

Phase 1 – the roundabout will be closed to traffic in both directions at the junction of Layton Road and Westcliffe Drive. The closure will be in place from Broughton Avenue to Grange Road. Traffic will still be able to travel southbound from Westcliffe Drive to Talbot Road.

Phase 2 – the roundabout will be closed to northbound traffic at the junction of Layton Road and Westcliffe Drive. Traffic will not be able to travel southbound from Westcliffe Drive to Talbot Road. Traffic will still be able to travel northbound from Talbot Road to Westcliffe Drive and southbound from Westcliffe Drive to Layton Road.

Phase 3 – the roundabout will be closed to westbound traffic at the junction of Grange Road. Traffic will still be able to travel eastbound from Westcliffe Drive to Grange Road.