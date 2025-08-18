The RSPCA and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of a stricken gull who had gotten itself into a flap and was trapped behind a metal fence high on a school building in Blackpool.

RSPCA Inspector Amy Mcintosh was called out to the location behind St. Kentigern’s Primary School in Newton Drive in the town after a member of the public contacted the animal charity’s emergency line.

Lancs Fire Service come to the aid of a stricken seagull | RSPCA

The gull, who was trapped between the metal fence and a wooden parapet, had suffered wing injuries. Because of the height of the building, the inspector asked for help from local fire officers who used ladders to reach the bird from an alleyway behind Bryan Road.

The fire crew cut away part of the fencing and the bird, who was unable to fly, was taken by Amy to a local vets for treatment after being rescued on Sunday, July 20.

The gull was then transported the next day to Wolfwood Wildlife Rescue near Galgate, where the bird has been making a recovery and will be released back into the wild when well enough.

The gull is now happy and free | RSPCA

Amy said: “I couldn’t reach the gull because it was trapped so high up and the bird was caught behind some fencing.

“The fire officers were able to remove part of the fencing and they brought the injured gull down to me.

“The gull couldn’t use their wings properly, so I took the bird to a vet and after that they went to a local wildlife rescue.”

When members of the public find small, sick or injured wildlife, and if it is safe to do so, they are advised to take them directly to a vet who can help.

In cases like this due to the height of the building it was important that the RSPCA and then the fire service were contacted to help.