Cyclist hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after collision with Honda Civic car in Blackpool
A cyclist suffered “serious injuries” after he was involved in a collision with a car in Blackpool.
A black Honda Civic and a cyclist were involved in a collision at the junction of Collingwood Avenue and Mather Street at around 3pm on Tuesday.
The cyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.
Officers said his injuries were “not thought to be life threatening or changing”.
“We believe there may be people who witnessed the collision but haven’t yet spoken to us,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
“If this was you, or if you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0831 of April 23.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
