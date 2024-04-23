Police and air ambulance called to major incident in Blackpool involving cyclist

Onlookers said the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.
Vanessa Sims
Vanessa Sims
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 17:06 BST
A major police incident is underway in Blackpool.

Officers as well as the air ambulance have been at the scene in Layton Road since around 3pm.

Onlookers said the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

Layton Road from Layton woodworkers to Caunce Street and the bottom of Mather Street are closed to allow the emergency services deal with the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist at around 3pm today on Layton Road, Blackpool.

“A man has been taken to hospital.”

