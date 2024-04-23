Police and air ambulance called to major incident in Blackpool involving cyclist
Onlookers said the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major police incident is underway in Blackpool.
Officers as well as the air ambulance have been at the scene in Layton Road since around 3pm.
Onlookers said the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.
Layton Road from Layton woodworkers to Caunce Street and the bottom of Mather Street are closed to allow the emergency services deal with the incident.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist at around 3pm today on Layton Road, Blackpool.
“A man has been taken to hospital.”