Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major police incident is underway in Blackpool.

Officers as well as the air ambulance have been at the scene in Layton Road since around 3pm.

Police and air ambulance at the scene in Layton

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onlookers said the incident involved a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layton Road from Layton woodworkers to Caunce Street and the bottom of Mather Street are closed to allow the emergency services deal with the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist at around 3pm today on Layton Road, Blackpool.