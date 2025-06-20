Coroner to probe death of Blackpool man David Murfin who died after being hit by Ford Transit van in Bispham

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Jun 2025, 20:24 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 20:34 BST
Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson is set to probe the death of a Blackpool man who died after being hit by a van and becoming trapped under the vehicle.

David Murfin, 81, was fatally injured after being knocked down in Bibby’s Road, at the junction of Bispham Road, at 11.49am Friday, June 21 2024.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene in Bispham where the pensioner was found trapped under a Ford Transit van.

David, from Bispham, was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he sadly died four days later.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson is now to probe the circumstances prior to Mr Murfin’s death.

An inquest has been set for July 8.

David Murfin, 81, sadly died after he was hit by a van in Bispham on Friday, June 21placeholder image
David Murfin, 81, sadly died after he was hit by a van in Bispham on Friday, June 21 | Lancashire Police

In a heartbreaking tribute, his family said David had a “love of life most people could only dream of”.

They said: “This incident has shaken our family to the core and has come as a complete shock.

“David married into our family 30 years ago and had a life of love most people could only dream of.

“He and his late wife, Christine, loved their holidays exploring the world and shared a passion of gardening.

“He had a huge heart for dogs and owned several rescue animals over the years that he loved deeply.

“We are deeply saddened at his passing but take comfort in knowing that he and his love are now reunited.

“We ask for privacy and respect at this time and are grateful for the kind words and thoughts we have received.”

A pensioner remains in a “critical condition” after being struck by a van on Bibby’s Road (Credit: Google)placeholder image
A pensioner remains in a “critical condition” after being struck by a van on Bibby’s Road (Credit: Google) | Google

Lancashire Police said the investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

Three fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Chorley attended the scene alongside paramedics and the police. Firefighters used high-pressure airbags to rescue David before handing him into the care of ambulance crews.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw how Mr Murfin became trapped under the van, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area, is asked to call 101 or email [email protected] – log 0560 of June 21, 2024.

