Blackpool Pride is back with a jam-packed weekend of celebration and colour.

The famous Blackpool Pride Parade starts on Saturday at 11am from the Sandcastle/South Pier and heads along the promenade to North Pier.

Blackpool Pride Parade this weekend will see some bus service changes and diversion routes in place. | National World Resell

Some bus service changes and diversion routes will be in place to allow for the parade to take place.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to the Blackpool Pride Parade this Saturday we will be diverting services from the promenade from 09:00 until 14:00!

“During this time trams will be unable to call at North Station. North Station trams will instead remain on the mainline during the promenade closure.

“Diversions are in place on the affected bus routes.”

To check if your service is affected and for alternative routes click HERE.

Taking place over three days, this year’s event promises everything from nostalgic 90s beats to show-stopping drag performances, family-friendly fun, and of course, the iconic parade.

Some events are free, but others (like the 90s Dance Party and main Pride Festival) require tickets.

Full line-ups, performer info, and booking links can be found HERE.