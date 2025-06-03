Gay Pride is set to land in Blackpool - what you need to know
Pride Month is officially here and all eyes are on the Fylde Coast as Blackpool gets ready to host one of the UK’s most exciting seaside Pride festivals.
Taking place from 6-8 June, this year’s event promises everything from nostalgic 90s beats to show-stopping drag performances, family-friendly fun, and of course, the iconic parade.
Whether you’re a local or visiting for the weekend, there’s something for everyone and we’ve got all the details to help you plan your perfect Pride.
Here’s your essential guide to what’s on, where to go, and how to make the most of it.
What’s on?
Friday 6 June - 90s Dance Party: Kick off the celebrations with a high-energy 90s Dance Party on the Tower Headland.
Expect iconic tunes, retro vibes and a dancefloor under the open sky. This is a ticketed event, so you will need to book ahead if you’re planning to attend.
Saturday 7 June - Pride Parade: The famous Blackpool Pride Parade starts at 11am from the Sandcastle/South Pier and heads along the promenade to North Pier.
This year’s theme is ‘Pride by the Seaside’, and everyone is welcome to cheer on the colourful floats and performers. This is a free event and a highlight of the weekend.
Pride Festival Also on Saturday from 11am, the Tower Headland hosts the main Pride Festival. Expect big-name acts, drag performances, DJs, and plenty of surprises.
This is a ticketed event, so check out blackpoolpride.org to grab your pass in advance.
Youth Pride Saturday also features Blackpool Youth Pride on the Tower Headland with live music, activities and stalls designed for young people and families. Entry is free for under 18s.
Sunday 8 June: Fylde Coast Youth Pride continues the fun at Central Library from 12pm-4:30pm.
Activities include storytelling with special guest Mama G, music, games and creative workshops. Entry is free, making it a great event for families.
Where to park
Blackpool offers several parking options close to the Pride festivities: Hounds Hill Car Park, FY1 4NY: Ideal for access to the Tower Headland.
Bonny Street Car Park FY1 5AR: Close to the beach and parade route.
South Car Park FY4 1NW: Convenient for the parade starting point near the Sandcastle.
Talbot Road Multi-Storey FY1 3AY: Centrally located for most weekend events.
Getting around
Public transport is a great option for the weekend. Blackpool’s frequent tram and bus services run along the promenade and the main train station (North Station) is just a short walk from the seafront.
Some events are free, but others (like the 90s Dance Party and main Pride Festival) require tickets.
Full line-ups, performer info, and booking links can be found at blackpoolpride.org.
