Blackpool buses diverted after woman falls ill near the Promenade

Several buses are having their routes redirected after an emergency incident near the Promenade, Blackpool Transport said.

The announcement comes after a woman in her early 50s fell ill at around 3pm near Poundland on Adelaide Street West in Blackpool Town Centre.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were at the scene.

Blackpool Transport tweeted that, because of the incident, services 5,6,7&17 will be diverted onto Chapel Street and then onto Central Drive "until further notice".

They thanked commuters for their cooperation.