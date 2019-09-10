This man is wanted in connection with an attack after a 21 year old was punched in the back of the head

Have your say

Anyone who knows this man should contact police, detectives said.



The call comes after a 21 year old man was left with an eye injured after being punched in the back of the head on Devonshire Road on August 9.

An image of the man police want to speak to.

The attack happened at around 12:30am, as the victim walked towards a cut-through leading to the junction of Enfield Road and Fielding Road with another man and three women.

Detectives said the second man continued to punch the 21 year old after he had fallen to the floor, before taking his phone - a black Google Pixel 3A.

The attacker and the three women then fled the scene, they said.

Police are keen to identify this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

The victim's eye injury needed treatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Police now want to identify a man in CCTV images in connection with the attack.

Det Con Adam Townsend, of Blackpool CID, said: “We know someone will recognise this man and want to find him as soon as possible.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward immediately.”

Anyone who recognises the man can call (01253) 604141 or email 8325@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0105 of August 9.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org