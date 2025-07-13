Lasting between one day and three days, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde roadworks All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Weeton Road, Singleton What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Firdale Construction Limited to repair MOD fencing surrounding Weeton Barracks due to a car accident damaging several panels / posts which has presented a security issue. When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lodge Lane, Elswick What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: July 14-July 14 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of duct in [Work Type Text 1]. When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . St Alban's Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] Build & install Bus Shelter When: July 14-July 15 | Google Maps Photo Sales