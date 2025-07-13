Lasting between one day and three days, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks
All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20 | Google Maps
2. Weeton Road, Singleton
What: Two-way signals
Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Firdale Construction Limited to repair MOD fencing surrounding Weeton Barracks due to a car accident damaging several panels / posts which has presented a security issue.
When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps
3. Lodge Lane, Elswick
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway
When: July 14-July 14 | Google Maps
4. Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of duct in [Work Type Text 1].
When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps
5. St Alban's Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] Build & install Bus Shelter
When: July 14-July 15 | Google Maps
6. Hillock Lane, Bryning with Warton
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockage
When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.