12 temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & the rest of Fylde

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three days, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 51 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20

1. Fylde roadworks

All major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & elsewhere in Fylde between Monday, July 14 and Sunday, July 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Firdale Construction Limited to repair MOD fencing surrounding Weeton Barracks due to a car accident damaging several panels / posts which has presented a security issue. When: July 14-July 16

2. Weeton Road, Singleton

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under 171 licence, carried out by Firdale Construction Limited to repair MOD fencing surrounding Weeton Barracks due to a car accident damaging several panels / posts which has presented a security issue. When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: July 14-July 14

3. Lodge Lane, Elswick

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: July 14-July 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of duct in [Work Type Text 1]. When: July 14-July 16

4. Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 2m of duct in [Work Type Text 1]. When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] Build & install Bus Shelter When: July 14-July 15

5. St Alban's Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] Build & install Bus Shelter When: July 14-July 15 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockage When: July 14-July 16

6. Hillock Lane, Bryning with Warton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate duct blockage When: July 14-July 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsTraffic lightsWorkFylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice