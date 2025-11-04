Fylde Coast Ofsteds so far this school year

13 new major roadworks that could slow you down in Fylde & Wyre this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 07:37 GMT

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre.

In fact, so many roadworks were starting across Wyre this week, that we first published a story here about those starting in Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Preston North on Monday.

In the following gallery we turn to all the other major roadworks - road or lane closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights- begining in Wyre between Tuesday, November 4 and Sunday, Novmeber 9.

We also took a look at the major roadworks planned in Fylde across the whole week, and found just two planned works - although they are long lasting!

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Take a look at the 13 new major roadworks that could slow you down in Fylde & Wyre this week | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: Private works under 171 licence to allow Pegasus Group to installation of a Photovoltaic Solar Farm works. (Lancashire County Council) When: Nov 3-Nov 15

2. Peel Road, Fylde

What: Road closed Why: Private works under 171 licence to allow Pegasus Group to installation of a Photovoltaic Solar Farm works. (Lancashire County Council) When: Nov 3-Nov 15 | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: Replace 232m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 21

3. Walmer Road, Fylde

What: Road closed Why: Replace 232m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 21 | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 4-Nov 21

4. Fairsnape Drive, Wyre

What: Road closed Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 4-Nov 21 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 4-Nov 5

5. Copp Lane, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 4-Nov 5 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Nov 4-Nov 7

6. Oxford Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Nov 4-Nov 7 | Google Maps

