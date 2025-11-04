In fact, so many roadworks were starting across Wyre this week, that we first published a story here about those starting in Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Preston North on Monday.
In the following gallery we turn to all the other major roadworks - road or lane closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights- begining in Wyre between Tuesday, November 4 and Sunday, Novmeber 9.
We also took a look at the major roadworks planned in Fylde across the whole week, and found just two planned works - although they are long lasting!
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Take a look at the 13 new major roadworks that could slow you down in Fylde & Wyre this week | Google Maps
2. Peel Road, Fylde
What: Road closed
Why: Private works under 171 licence to allow Pegasus Group to installation of a Photovoltaic Solar Farm works. (Lancashire County Council)
When: Nov 3-Nov 15 | Google Maps
3. Walmer Road, Fylde
What: Road closed
Why: Replace 232m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent)
When: Nov 3-Nov 21 | Google Maps
4. Fairsnape Drive, Wyre
What: Road closed
Why: Electricity North West Limited
When: Nov 4-Nov 21 | Google Maps
5. Copp Lane, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Electricity North West Limited
When: Nov 4-Nov 5 | Google Maps
6. Oxford Road, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: United Utilities Water
When: Nov 4-Nov 7 | Google Maps