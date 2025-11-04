In fact, so many roadworks were starting across Wyre this week, that we first published a story here about those starting in Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Preston North on Monday.

In the following gallery we turn to all the other major roadworks - road or lane closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights- begining in Wyre between Tuesday, November 4 and Sunday, Novmeber 9.

We also took a look at the major roadworks planned in Fylde across the whole week, and found just two planned works - although they are long lasting!

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Take a look at the 13 new major roadworks that could slow you down in Fylde & Wyre this week | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Peel Road, Fylde What: Road closed Why: Private works under 171 licence to allow Pegasus Group to installation of a Photovoltaic Solar Farm works. (Lancashire County Council) When: Nov 3-Nov 15 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Walmer Road, Fylde What: Road closed Why: Replace 232m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 21 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fairsnape Drive, Wyre What: Road closed Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 4-Nov 21 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Copp Lane, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 4-Nov 5 | Google Maps Photo Sales