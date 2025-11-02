Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 31 roadworks beginning on Monday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting across Wyre on Monday, November 3 | Google Maps
2. Hardhorn Road, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Replace 515m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent)
When: Nov 3-Nov 24 | Google Maps
3. Victoria Road East, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Replace 600m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent)
When: Nov 3-Jan 9 | Google Maps
4. Hornby Lane, Wyre
What: Road closed
Why: BT
When: Nov 3-Nov 5 | Google Maps
5. Hall Lane, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: BT
When: Nov 3-Nov 5 | Google Maps
6. Moss Lane, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Excavation to replace bolts on in line valve on pipeline. Potential safety risk where sub-standard. (Cadent)
When: Nov 3-Nov 11 | Google Maps