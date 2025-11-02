Wyre roadworks 3/11

Major roadworks starting in Poulton, Thornton, & Fleetwood next Monday inc temp lights lasting 3 months

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 09:58 GMT

On Monday, numerous roadworks are beginning across Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Preston North.

Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 31 roadworks beginning on Monday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Wyre on Monday, November 3

1. Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Wyre on Monday, November 3 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 515m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 24

2. Hardhorn Road, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 515m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 24 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 600m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Jan 9

3. Victoria Road East, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 600m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Jan 9 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closed Why: BT When: Nov 3-Nov 5

4. Hornby Lane, Wyre

What: Road closed Why: BT When: Nov 3-Nov 5 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Nov 3-Nov 5

5. Hall Lane, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Nov 3-Nov 5 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Excavation to replace bolts on in line valve on pipeline. Potential safety risk where sub-standard. (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 11

6. Moss Lane, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Excavation to replace bolts on in line valve on pipeline. Potential safety risk where sub-standard. (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 11 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonThorntonFleetwoodMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice