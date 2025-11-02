Lasting between one day and three months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 31 roadworks beginning on Monday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting across Wyre on Monday, November 3 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Hardhorn Road, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 515m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 24 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Victoria Road East, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 600m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Jan 9 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Hornby Lane, Wyre What: Road closed Why: BT When: Nov 3-Nov 5 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Hall Lane, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: BT When: Nov 3-Nov 5 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Moss Lane, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Excavation to replace bolts on in line valve on pipeline. Potential safety risk where sub-standard. (Cadent) When: Nov 3-Nov 11 | Google Maps Photo Sales