10 weeks of temporary lights installed on Bispham Road set to cause headache for motorists

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:24 BST
Temporary traffic lights are in place on a section of Bispham Road while works are carried out by a contractor to create a new access to the housing development.

From today, temporary traffic lights will be in place between Low Moor Road and Salmesbury Avenue, while works are carried out by a contractor to create a new access to the housing development.

The works are expected to last up to 10 weeks, weather permitting.

The works are expected to last up to 10 weeks.

To minimise disruption, the lights will be removed outside of working hours when possible.

The temporary lights are required to enable a safe working space while also maintain the flow of traffic.

