10 weeks of temporary lights installed on Bispham Road set to cause headache for motorists
From today, temporary traffic lights will be in place between Low Moor Road and Salmesbury Avenue, while works are carried out by a contractor to create a new access to the housing development.
The works are expected to last up to 10 weeks, weather permitting.
To minimise disruption, the lights will be removed outside of working hours when possible.
