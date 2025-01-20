Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From today, temporary traffic lights will be in place between Low Moor Road and Salmesbury Avenue, while works are carried out by a contractor to create a new access to the housing development.

The works are expected to last up to 10 weeks, weather permitting.

The works are expected to last up to 10 weeks. | Getty Images

To minimise disruption, the lights will be removed outside of working hours when possible.

The temporary lights are required to enable a safe working space while also maintain the flow of traffic.