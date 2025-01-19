A whole estate of road closures & other major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, Jnaury 20 and Sunday, January 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
2. Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] PERMIT IS TO- 247m fw Straws, 16m CW Straws, 2 x FW2, 1 x L4, 2 x JUF4, 3 x Coredrill, 9 x Tobys
3. Myerscough Hall Drive, Bilsborrow
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party.
4. Devonshire Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW.
5. Chester Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW.
6. Garstang Road, Barnacre Road
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway to disconnect old supply and joint lv cable for streetlight transfer.
