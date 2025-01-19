A whole estate of road closures & other major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including an estate of road closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, Jnaury 20 and Sunday, January 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PERMIT IS TO- 247m fw Straws, 16m CW Straws, 2 x FW2, 1 x L4, 2 x JUF4, 3 x Coredrill, 9 x Tobys When: Jan 20-Jan 31

2. Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PERMIT IS TO- 247m fw Straws, 16m CW Straws, 2 x FW2, 1 x L4, 2 x JUF4, 3 x Coredrill, 9 x Tobys When: Jan 20-Jan 31 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party. When: Jan 20-Jan 24

3. Myerscough Hall Drive, Bilsborrow

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party. When: Jan 20-Jan 24 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW. When: Jan 20-Jan 20

4. Devonshire Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW. When: Jan 20-Jan 20 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW. When: Jan 20-Jan 22

5. Chester Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW. When: Jan 20-Jan 22 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway to disconnect old supply and joint lv cable for streetlight transfer. When: Jan 20-Jan 23

6. Garstang Road, Barnacre Road

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway to disconnect old supply and joint lv cable for streetlight transfer. When: Jan 20-Jan 23 | Google Maps

