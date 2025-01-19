A whole estate of road closures & other major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 120 roadworks beginning between Monday, Jnaury 20 and Sunday, January 26, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between January 20 and January 26

Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PERMIT IS TO- 247m fw Straws, 16m CW Straws, 2 x FW2, 1 x L4, 2 x JUF4, 3 x Coredrill, 9 x Tobys When: Jan 20-Jan 31

Myerscough Hall Drive, Bilsborrow What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation to determine exact properties of asset e.g. location, material etc. ordinarily on main pipework. Potential safety risk o n any further works by NG or third party. When: Jan 20-Jan 24

Devonshire Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW. When: Jan 20-Jan 20

Chester Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Renew / Raise / Lower frame and cover on joint box in FW. When: Jan 20-Jan 22