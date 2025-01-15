Tougher action proposed as hundreds of homes left empty in Blackpool and former hotels become derelict
The figure represents just more than two per cent of the total housing stock in the town in private ownership, but a report has warned such empty properties can become a magnet for vandalism.
Now councillors are being asked to approve a new strategy to reduce the number of empty properties by enabling the council to work more closely with owners to bring buildings back into use.
But if owners refuse to co-operate and persistently leave a property empty, they could face sanctions including a compulsory purchase order or empty dwelling management order.
A report to a meeting of the council's executive, which is being recommended to approve the strategy when it meets on Monday January 20, says: "Long term empty properties can become a significant issue, leading to community complaints, use of resources to attempt to address and resolve issues and can be a magnet for anti-social behaviour."
Properties which are left empty for a long time also cost the council money from unpaid council tax. The report says there were about 1,500 homes empty in Blackpool at one point during 2024. Long term empty business premises will also be targeted by the new strategy, including hotels while abandoned refurbishment projects will also come under its umbrella.
The new four year action plans hopes to achieve a number of goals including a reduction in anti-social behaviour and vandalism and helping neighbourhoods by improving the appearance of eyesore buildings.
Owners will be given advice and support to renovate their properties for sale or rent, with stronger action taken if premises are left empty too long and become a problem for the local community.
Among the long-term empty properties in Blackpool are three boarded up hotels including the former Allandale Hotel, on the junction of Queen Street and Abingdon Street opposite Central Library, which have been derelict for years. Council chiefs say talks are planned with a potential developer for the site which has repeatedly sparked complaints from councillors.
