A £500,000 grant to green up parts of Blackpool town centre will fail to have an impact unless action is taken to rid the area of derelict hotels, the town's Tory leader has warned.

Last week it was announced Blackpool has been awarded the government cash to be spent on planting schemes in Abingdon Street and Queen Street.

The boarded up properties on Abingdon Street

But on the junction opposite Central Library sits a row of boarded-up former guesthouses which have been falling into dereliction for several years. The row of properties, which includes the former Allandale Hotel, is partly owned by the council.

Conservative group leader Coun Paul Galley said: "I fear this green fund will not address the wants and needs of the people who live in the town centre, and will not address other issues facing Abingdon Street including what to do with the two abandoned buildings facing Central Library.

"The council must link the delivery of the grant to a wider plan dealing with these two empty properties.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said talks were ongoing with the other property owners in a bid to find a solution, while the use of compulsory purchase powers had been considered.

She said: “This issue is right at the top of my agenda. I have instructed officers to find a way forwards to resolve the issue that these properties create and I have made it clear that I am happy for them to use any and all powers to make this happen. I realise that often people believe the council has more powers than it actually has but I have considered what we could do in some detail.

The buildings are opposite Central Library

"We can only take immediate action if the buildings were a clear threat to public safety, we cannot use this route simply because the buildings are derelict and unsightly and it is quite right that the power to simply go in and repair or demolish somebody else’s property should have a high threshold.

"We can and have used improvement notices to try and see some change but this is a slow process and inevitably can be countered by an owner saying that they intend to do something in the near future.

"The only other route open to the council would be a compulsory purchase, this can be done and I will support the use of this power but, it would take more than 18 months to even get the ownerships we would need and it’s an extremely expensive process. "

However, she added there was fresh hope on the horizon of a solution.

Coun Williams said: "Last week officers met with the owners of one of the buildings, who is also in a position to bring the other two buildings into their ownership and who has appointed well-established architects to review proposals for the long-term development of the site.

"I will now very quickly gain an understanding of their proposal to see if this delivers a speedy route to a solution as that is my clear goal. I am determined that this problem will be solved in the coming months but I can absolutely assure you that nobody is trying harder to resolve this than I am.

"I will of course update everyone once I have decided on the best way forward and the timetable for seeing some positive change to this area.”

Coun Galley has also called on the council to use its powers to ensure other empty properties in the town were brought back into use.

He said: "For other empty commercial properties in the area I would like to see the council using the new powers available to them to rent out long-term empty properties directly through the High Street Rental Auctions powers that are due to come in to force.

"This would then mean the green funding would not only see trees planted it would become the catalyst for wider much-needed building refurbishments and reopenings in our town centre."

He also said he would also have preferred land next to the new tram terminal on Talbot Road to have been transformed into an urban park, rather than being used as a car park next to the Holiday Inn.

He said: "Whilst it is great funding for green projects has been secured, Blackpool town centre needs a park, somewhere for residents in some of the poorest areas of our town centre to walk the dog, for children to play football in etc. A great opportunity came with the area by the new tram extension but sadly instead of a park for humans the Labour council will build yet another park for cars."

