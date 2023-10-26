Further calls have been made to rid Blackpool town centre of eyesore properties – including a derelict former guesthouse owned by the council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The spotlight has fallen on a row of abandoned hotels on the corner of Queen Street and Abingdon Street, which include the former Allandale Hotel.

The boarded-up properties have been empty for a number of years, with repeated concerns raised over the negative impact the site opposite Central Library is having.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boarded up properties on Abingdon Street

Part of the site is owned by Blackpool Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Gerard Walsh, himself a town centre hotelier, told councillors he heard “first hand from visitors what they think of the resort, and most of the complaints and concerns are often related to dilapidated buildings.”

Addressing a meeting of the full council, he added: “Given that we as a council own a number of buildings that are in a dilapidated state, 79 Abingdon Street being one of these, what message or signal does this show visitors?”

He warned there were “a number of rundown properties that are blighting our town centre, especially in key tourist areas.”

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said she shared the concerns but plans to redevelop the site on Abingdon Street had fallen through, with issues over ownership of other parts of the site being to blame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However she said fresh plans for the buildings were currently being drawn up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Williams added: “A lot comes down to what we can do in terms of finance and what the priorities are.