Ian White, a director of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, said rundown buildings attracted anti-social behaviour and were putting people off from holidaying in the resort.

He called on the council to take tougher action against irresponsible owners in order to clean up the town.

The derelict former Hartes store in Waterloo Road

Mr White told a meeting of the full council on Wednesday June 28: “Having moved to Blackpool in 2005, I see many of the abandoned buildings still the same 20 years later.

“Are the owners being chased, are the owners being charged council tax, business rates or both to encourage them to deal with what are often dangerous eyesores?

“These properties become magnets for crime and anti-social behaviour. They significantly put off decent people from returning and put residents off venturing out of their homes onto the safer streets.”

He added: “It is no wonder that around 85 per cent of the nearly 19 million visitors last year returned home at the end of the day rather than staying in the town.

Boarded up former hotels in Abingdon Street

“More must be done to support the communities and Blackpool’s heritage and family run b&bs that people would normally return back to time and time again.”

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who is also cabinet member for tourism, said action was being taken with between 40 and 50 problem properties currently on the council’s radar.

She said a new strategy to tackle the issue was due to go before the executive in September, while the council already worked with partners including the police.

Since a specialist post had been created in 2021 to focus on problem empty properties, there have been 10 prosecutions and nearly 50 enforcement notices served including to 16 landlords in relation to properties being used as cannabis farms.

Coun Williams said: “The close working relationship with all internal and external partners ensures all community and economic concerns are dealt with holistically to ensure the discontinuation of the community blight and the anti-social behaviour they attract.”