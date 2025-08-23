A popular TikTok star will be bringing a bit of spice to a Lancashire food and drink festival.

With millions followers on social media, bestselling author Zaynah Din will be one of the guests at this year’s Nelson Food & Drink Festival.

Known for her vibrant and accessible South Asian-inspired recipes, Zaynah has built an online audience of more than 750,000 followers, with over 8.4 million likes on TikTok alone.

Her popular "30 Days of Ramadan Recipes" series helped launch her career from a cupcake side hustle to a bestselling cookbook author, with her debut book Desified becoming an Amazon bestseller.

On the day, Zaynah will take to the cooking demonstration stage three times, kicking off with her signature Chicken Karahi, bursting with bold spices and rich flavour.

She’ll also showcase a quick and tasty two-ingredient naan, offering tips for perfecting the texture and flavour with minimal ingredients, before finishing with a vibrant and spicy Chilli Paneer that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Alongside Zaynah’s demos, the festival will feature food, drink, and craft stalls, live entertainment, a trail competition for under 12s and plenty of opportunities to #ShopLocal.

The food and drink festival has firmly established as one of East Lancashire’s most anticipated community events with more than 7,000 people attending last year’s event.

Nelson-based manufacturer Sugden Ltd has been announced as the new main sponsor of the festival, joining Nelson Town Council in supporting the event.

Nelson Town Council, long-time supporters of the festival, are also partnering with Nelson Football Club and Funda Land for a special giveaway, offering free family tickets as part of the event’s promotional campaign.

Councillor Sughra Bibi, Chair of Nelson Town Council, said: “This event has grown into something truly special.

“It’s a brilliant day out for families, friends and food lovers alike. We can’t wait to see the town centre buzzing with people enjoying the amazing atmosphere.”

The free-to-attend event is set to return to the town centre on Saturday, September 6, running from 10am to 4pm, promising a vibrant day of food, drink, live entertainment, and family fun.