73 brilliant pictures of grub, TikTok celebrities, and people at Nelson Food & Drink Festival

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 10:40 GMT

More than 7,000 people flocked to Nelson town centre on Saturday to enjoy the vibrant Nelson Food & Drink Festival, one of Lancashire’s largest culinary events.

Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, the free-to-attend festival featured over 30 food and drink stalls, offering a wide range of global flavours. From sweet treats at Finch Bakery to savory Turkish, Caribbean, and Italian delights, the festival was a true feast for the senses.

A major highlight of the day was the live cooking demonstrations hosted by social media star 'Shabaz Says,' where local favourite Mama Shar wowed the crowd with her loaded Caribbean fried dumplings. The demos kicked off at 11:30am, drawing food lovers eager to pick up new recipes and cooking tips.

The festival wasn’t just about food, though. Families enjoyed a range of entertainment, including a stunning Bollywood dance performance by Desi Nach, who captivated the audience with their vibrant and energetic show.

As the seventh edition of the festival, the event once again proved to be a hit, celebrating the best of local and international cuisine.

Now, let's dive into the colourful atmosphere of the day with this picture gallery from the festival.

